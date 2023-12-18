Fritz’s Mountain Christmas Tree Farm wraps up successful season despite lack of snow

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A lengthy season of making their best Christmas trees came to a close for Fritz’s Mountain Christmas Tree Farm. Due to the strange lack of snow, they say the 2023 season was not the same for them or their customers.

“It’s a lot easier when you have snow for dragging your trees,” said Katie Podgorski, part owner of Fritz’s Mountain Christmas Tree Farm. “We do have a four-wheeler and a trailer. A lot of the customers, they’re really not in the Christmas spirit.”

Though Fritz’s did their best to keep the holiday magic alive for their shopper including through classic horse rides.

“You’re not always guaranteed snow,” Podgorski said. “So whether we’ve got two feet of snow or no snow, we are still able to have the horses up here.”

On a Packer Sunday, Fritz’s may not have seen their typical last-day crowd, but that didn’t stop them from giving the best experience to those who did come out.

“It’s really a joy to come out here,” said Corey Colburn, a customer from Tomahawk. “We found something that we picked out all together and we’ll take it home and set it up in the living room.”

All together, Podgorski said it was another successful year of carrying on a long-time family tradition.

“It’s just extreme joy,” Podgorski said. “Just seeing these families come here and know that because we were able to open up this year, that they were able to get a tree, come together as a family, and continue their tradition.” .

Though Fritz’s wrapped up the 2023 season, they’ll get ready for the next as soon as March of 2024.

