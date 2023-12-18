News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Fritz’s Mountain Christmas Tree Farm wraps up successful season despite lack of snow

Final day of cutting down Christmas Trees
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:21 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A lengthy season of making their best Christmas trees came to a close for Fritz’s Mountain Christmas Tree Farm. Due to the strange lack of snow, they say the 2023 season was not the same for them or their customers.

“It’s a lot easier when you have snow for dragging your trees,” said Katie Podgorski, part owner of Fritz’s Mountain Christmas Tree Farm. “We do have a four-wheeler and a trailer. A lot of the customers, they’re really not in the Christmas spirit.”

Though Fritz’s did their best to keep the holiday magic alive for their shopper including through classic horse rides.

“You’re not always guaranteed snow,” Podgorski said. “So whether we’ve got two feet of snow or no snow, we are still able to have the horses up here.”

On a Packer Sunday, Fritz’s may not have seen their typical last-day crowd, but that didn’t stop them from giving the best experience to those who did come out.

“It’s really a joy to come out here,” said Corey Colburn, a customer from Tomahawk. “We found something that we picked out all together and we’ll take it home and set it up in the living room.”

All together, Podgorski said it was another successful year of carrying on a long-time family tradition.

“It’s just extreme joy,” Podgorski said. “Just seeing these families come here and know that because we were able to open up this year, that they were able to get a tree, come together as a family, and continue their tradition.” .

Though Fritz’s wrapped up the 2023 season, they’ll get ready for the next as soon as March of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customers pack Just Right bakery in downtown Wausau just minutes into opening day.
New Ukrainian bakery in downtown Wausau sells out within hours on opening day
Three people killed in crash in Waupaca County
Three people killed in Waupaca County crash
Snow showers & brisk winds Sunday night into Monday morning.
First Alert Weather: Another shot of flakes & chilly air to start the new week
A baby owl is found sitting in a Christmas tree in Lexington, Kentucky, on Nov. 27, 2023. The...
Baby owl found living in family’s Christmas tree for days
A toy drive in southern New Jersey initially began as a joke about the self-checkout at a...
Man turns fake Walmart ‘party’ Facebook post into massive holiday toy drive

Latest News

Couple asks for cards for wedding anniversary
Couple asks for cards for wedding anniversary
Cold wind chill values on Monday morning.
First Alert Weather: Another round of chilly air & some flakes to start the week
Snow showers wind down overnight. Blustery & chilly on Monday with single digit wind chills...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast
Dick and Betty Grant will be celebrating 71 years of marriage on New Year's Day.
Family of Blue River couple closing in on 71st wedding anniversary asks community for well wishes