First Alert Weather: Chilly Monday, gradually warming as we near Christmas Weekend

Feeling winter-like Monday as single digit wind chills hang around for the day. Temperatures will return to the 40s by Thursday.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Waking up Monday to roughly a dusting of snow in North Central Wisconsin. A cold front moved through the Badger State overnight, bringing cold and blustery weather conditions to start the work week. This won’t last long as above normal temperatures return again as we inch closer to Christmas.

Cold and chilly Monday, but temperatures quickly return to the 40s as soon as Thursday or Friday
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Vilas County until 3 PM Monday because of lake-effect snow. Accumulations of 2-4″ possible in the NW corner of the county, with lower amounts farther south and east.

A winter weather advisory Monday for Vilas County
Lake effect snow may bring additional rounds for scattered snow flurries in Central Wisconsin before noon Monday. Otherwise, a strong northwest wind gusting up to 35 mph. Expect clouds with some clouds breaking for some sun during the afternoon hours. Highs closer to normal for this time of the year, low to mid 20s. Blustery northwest winds will keep wind chills values in the single digits.

Chilly Monday with clouds and highs low to mid 20s
Strong wind gusts Monday from the northwest
Some clouds clear out Monday night, but weather conditions remain chilly as temperatures drop near 10-degrees Tuesday morning. Wind chills should remain near zero before sunrise Tuesday. A few clouds possible for parts of the day Tuesday. Otherwise, a fair amount of sun on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs Tuesday around 30, rising to the mid 30s Wednesday.

Wind chills near zero Tuesday morning
Clouds with temperatures low 30s Tuesday afternoon. Not as chilly.
Mostly cloudy skies return Thursday. Highs in the upper 30s, but it is possible for some areas to see highs running to 40. Clouds will continue heading into Christmas Weekend with above normal temperatures expected. If you are dreaming of a White Christmas, you won’t find that here in North Central Wisconsin.

Above normal temperatures Christmas Weekend with chances for rain
Clouds on Friday with chances for rain showers. Highs in the low 40s. No travel impacts expected from rain chance. Mostly cloudy skies Saturday with mild highs in the low to mid 40s. Clouds stick around on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Highs will be warm for the end of December, around the low to mid-40s. Rain will be possible Sunday into Monday.

No chances of us seeing a white Christmas this year
