Everest Metro Police Chief to retire

(WSAW)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Everest Metro Police Chief Clay Schulz has announced he will retire early next year.

In an email to NewsChannel 7, Everest Metro Joint Police Commission President Dave Eisenreich confirmed Schulz will retire effective February 1, 2024.

“We sincerely appreciate the two decades of dedicated service that Chief Schulz has given to help make the Everest Metro area a safe place to live and work. We wish him the best of luck as he embarks on the next phase of his life,” said Eisenreich.

Schulz became chief in 2018.

