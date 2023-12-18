Deputy, K-9 saved from cruiser dangling off cliff over ocean

News and First Alert Weather App
A deputy in California and his K-9 companion are recovering after an accident that left them...
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
VENTURA CO., Calif. (Gray News) – A deputy in California and his K-9 companion are recovering after an accident that left them dangling off a cliff above the ocean over the weekend.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on Facebook the deputy was hit by a suspected drunk driver while responding to a call.

They said his cruiser “veered off the roadway, became airborne and landed on the large boulders near the shoreline below.”

According to authorities, the deputy was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

His partner Danny, a 2-year-old Dutch shepherd, had a minor cut to his face.

The driver of the car that hit them was also taken to the hospital for treatment before being booked in jail for felony DUI.

