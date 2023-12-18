Alice in Dairyland shares creative ways to incorporate butter for holiday recipes

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Whether you’re cooking breakfast, cookies or even seafood, there’s nothing quite like the taste of real butter.

Buying butter made is Wisconsin is a simple way to support the state’s dairy industry.

“Butter is made from two simple ingredients-- It’s really only cream and salt. And our dairy cows keep our 13 butter processing plants very busy here in Wisconsin helping our state to rank in the top two nationally for butter production,” said Ashley Hagenow, 76th Alice in Dairyland.

If you’re looking to wow your holiday guests. Hagenow suggests compound butter.

“So now compound butter uses butter, cheese, herbs and other flavors. To make a delicious holiday recipe. You can combine flavors like dill and citrus, maybe pear and blue cheese, or one recipe I have is for cranberry Chipotle cheddar butter, which is really really good. It uses ingredients such as softened butter, Carr Valley Cranberry Chipotle Cheddar cheese, you mix in dried cranberries, a little bit of honey, some chili peppers, salt and pepper for taste and you mix it all together. You can use this butter recipe with dinner rolls. Maybe top it with green beans, use it with potato side dishes during the holidays. The possibilities are truly endless!”

