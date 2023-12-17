News and First Alert Weather App
Three people killed in crash in Waupaca County

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Waupaca County Sheriff’s office was called at 9:13 p.m. Saturday, December 16th for a report of a crash.

Police say a pickup truck was traveling west bound in the eastbound lane on Highway 10 in the Town of Weyauwega. The westbound pick up collided head-on with an eastbound SUV.

There were four people in the SUV. Officials say three people were pronounced dead at the scene. The fourth victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

The crash is under investigation, however officials say they believe alcohol is a factor in the crash.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Waupaca County Highway Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Weyauwega Police Department, Weyauwega Fire Department, Gold Cross Weyauwega, and Fremont Ambulance.

