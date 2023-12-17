Packers trail Tampa Bay at halftime 13-10

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers trail the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at halftime 13-10 at Lambeau Field.

The Packers won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. Tampa Bay took advantage of the opportunity to have the ball first. The Bucs quickly marched into Packers’ territory, getting as far as the Green Bay 15. However, Kenny Clark and Rashan Gary would team up to sack Tampa QB Baker Mayfield on third down to force a Buccaneers’ field goal, quickly making it 3-0.

Green Bay would have similar success moving the football on their first drive. The Packers’ offense was aided immediately by the return of Aaron Jones, who ripped off a 20-yard run early in the drive. The drive would reach inside the Buccaneers’ five, but on fourth and goal, Jordan Love’s pass to Jayden Reed would flutter wide, ending the drive on downs and coming up empty.

Despite the missed opportunity in the red zone, the Packers’ defense would almost instantly pick up the slack. Pinned deep in their own territory, the Bucs would turn the ball over as JJ Enagbare strip-sacked Baker Mayfield, giving Green Bay the ball right back on the four-yard-line. A couple of plays later, Love would make right on his missed throw from the previous drive, hitting Tucker Kraft on a five-yard pass to take the lead. An Anders Carlson extra point made it 7-3, which would be the score at the end of the quarter.

Tampa Bay would get the ball back and shake off the turnover from the drive before. Mayfield engineered an efficient seven-play, 75-yard drive to get the Buccanneers the lead back. The veteran QB went 4-4 on the drive, ending it with a 19-yard touchdown strike to Mike Evans to regain the lead, tacking on an extra point to make it 10-7.

Now in a shootout, the Packers needed to answer the bell. On Green Bay’s next drive, they continued to feed Kraft. The rookie tight end hauled in two catches for 31 yards on the drive, ultimately setting Carlson up for a 36-yard field goal to even the score at 10-10.

The Packers would force their first three and out of the game on Tampa Bay’s next offensive drive. A good punt by Jake Camarda would back the Packers up inside their own five. They’d get out of that bad field position after a pass interference moved them up the field on a deep ball to Jayden Reed. However, the Packers would extend too far beyond the 50, punting the ball away with just over three minutes to go in the half.

The Buccaneers continued their efficiency moving the ball as Mayfield used quick strikes to Chris Godwin to get on Green Bay’s side of the field. A Lukas Van Ness sack would temporarily knock the Bucs out of field goal range, but Mayfield made that yardage back up with another dart to Godwin. Chase McLaughlin kicked a 46-yarder to take a 13-10 lead into the locker room.

