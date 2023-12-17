Packers’ defense gashed by Tampa Bay, lose 34-20

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers’ playoff hopes took another blow Sunday as they fell at home to the Tampa Buccaneers 34-20.

The Packers won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. Tampa Bay took advantage of the opportunity to have the ball first. The Bucs quickly marched into Packers’ territory, getting as far as the Green Bay 15. However, Kenny Clark and Rashan Gary would team up to sack Tampa QB Baker Mayfield on third down to force a Buccaneers’ field goal, quickly making it 3-0.

Green Bay would have similar success moving the football on their first drive. The Packers’ offense was aided immediately by the return of Aaron Jones, who ripped off a 20-yard run early in the drive. The drive would reach inside the Buccaneers’ five, but on fourth and goal, Jordan Love’s pass to Jayden Reed would flutter wide, ending the drive on downs and coming up empty.

Despite the missed opportunity in the red zone, the Packers’ defense would almost instantly pick up the slack. Pinned deep in their own territory, the Bucs would turn the ball over as JJ Enagbare strip-sacked Baker Mayfield, giving Green Bay the ball right back on the four-yard-line. A couple of plays later, Love would make right on his missed throw from the previous drive, hitting Tucker Kraft on a five-yard pass to take the lead. An Anders Carlson extra point made it 7-3, which would be the score at the end of the quarter.

Tampa Bay would get the ball back and shake off the turnover from the drive before. Mayfield engineered an efficient seven-play, 75-yard drive to get the Buccanneers the lead back. The veteran QB went 4-4 on the drive, ending it with a 19-yard touchdown strike to Mike Evans to regain the lead, tacking on an extra point to make it 10-7.

Now in a shootout, the Packers needed to answer the bell. On Green Bay’s next drive, they continued to feed Kraft. The rookie tight end hauled in two catches for 31 yards on the drive, ultimately setting Carlson up for a 36-yard field goal to even the score at 10-10.

The Packers would force their first three and out of the game on Tampa Bay’s next offensive drive. A good punt by Jake Camarda would back the Packers up inside their own five. They’d get out of that bad field position after a pass interference moved them up the field on a deep ball to Jayden Reed. However, the Packers would extend too far beyond the 50, punting the ball away with just over three minutes to go in the half.

The Buccaneers continued their efficiency moving the ball as Mayfield used quick strikes to Chris Godwin to get on Green Bay’s side of the field. A Lukas Van Ness sack would temporarily knock the Bucs out of field goal range, but Mayfield made that yardage back up with another dart to Godwin. Chase McLaughlin kicked a 46-yarder to take a 13-10 lead into the locker room.

The Packers received the ball to start the second half, but promptly went three and out. The Bucs did a little more on their first drive of the half. Tampa converted two third-and-long opportunities before capping off the drive with a 26-yard Mayfield pitch-and-catch to Rachaad White for a touchdown. The extra point was good, putting Tampa up 20-10.

Suddenly trailing two scores, Green Bay’s offense came back out with some urgency. Jordan Love put together a big drive for the Packers, going 75 yards in 11 plays. On third and long inside Tampa territory, Love delivered a pinpoint strike to Jayden Reed while on the move in the corner of the end zone to get Green Bay back in the game. Carlson’s extra point made it 20-17.

However, as soon as the Bucs’ offense returned to the field, they continued to give Green Bay’s defense fits. Mayfield continued to carve up the Packers’ secondary, completing three different throws of 20+ yards. They ended the drive with a short touchdown pass to Ko Kieft to get the score back to a ten-point edge at 27-17 with under a minute to go in the third quarter.

The Packers’ next drive bled into the fourth quarter. Jordan Love hooked up with Dontayvion Wicks multiple times as the Packers ripped down the field. The Packers would get inside Bucs’ territory, but couldn’t convert on a third down inside the Tampa 20. They’d settle for Carlson’s second field goal of the game to cut it to 27-20.

Green Bay’s defense needed a stop in the worst way to try and tie the game. They wouldn’t get it. Instead, the Bucs continued to slice up the Packers’ secondary. Mayfield delivered a screen pass to David Moore, who proceeded to race 52 yards to the end zone to put the game at two possessions with under seven minutes to play at 34-20.

The Packers offense found themselves in hurry-up mode after getting the ball back. Love would help the drive move down the field, but on fourth-and-ten, he’d be strip-sacked by Lavonte David and Shaq Barrett, turning the ball over with just over four minutes to go in the game. From there, the Buccaneers bled out the clock to win 34-20.

The Buccaneers offense was the story of the game, putting up 452 yards. Baker Mayfield finished the game 22/28 for 381 yards and four touchdowns. He also had a perfect passer rating. Chris Godwin has ten catches for 155 yards for Tampa Bay. Rachaad White led the Bucs’ rushing attack with 89 yards.

Jordan Love finished the game 29/39 for 284 yards and two touchdowns. In his return to play, Aaron Jones had 13 carries for 53 yards. Dontayvion Wicks led the Packers’ receiving corps with 97 yards on six catches.

The Packers fall to 6-8 with the loss and drop officially out of their playoff spot. They travel to Carolina next on Christmas Eve next Sunday, a noon kick.

