News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

New Ukrainian bakery in downtown Wausau sells out within hours on opening day

By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 12:26 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In 2022, the Chystiukhin family left Ukraine for Wausau to create ‘Just Right’ bakery. Now, they have their shot at the American dream. When Anton and Anastasiia Chystiukhin opened the door to their new business, it took no time for the community to check what was inside.

“That was not what we expected, that was really so big surprise for us. We didn’t think that so many people would come for us.” said Anastasiia Chystiukhin, one of the co-owners.

“We really appreciate each person who waited today because it was so long line,” said Anton Chystiukhin, another co-owner.

With ‘Just Right,’ one of the many goals is to share their Ukrainian culture through delicious treats.

“It’s something absolutely fresh and what we’re proud of,” said Anastasiia. “Items you can’t find in any restaurant or grocery shop.”

After just two hours, the couple would ultimately sell out of their cakes for the day, satisfying their customer’s hunger, while increasing their own hunger to serve more.

“We want to work more and to share more because that makes sense for us and we are really glad to show people and give them something,” Anastasiia said.

While the Chystiukhin’s have sights on the American dream, they said it’s their family love that’ll continue to push them forward.

“What we can do is build some goals and dreams together,” Anton said. “Not in our life, but in our business, too.”

”(It is) important for us to be together,” Anastasiia said. “I feel myself happier when we are together.”

The Chystiukhin’s were especially grateful for their host family. They said they wouldn’t be in the spot they are without the family’s help.

The new bakery is located on 119 Scott St. in downtown Wausau. The hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mon-Fri and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat-Sun. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norman Grasser school photo and sketch
Oneida County John Doe identified as Chicago man missing since 1980
The suspect was wanted by Marathon County for shooting at a Deputy during a vehicle pursuit
Wisconsin Rapids PD says standoff suspect peacefully brought into custody
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Snowfall Potential
VIDEO First Alert Weather: A chance of a white Christmas in 2023, could come down to a chance of snow this weekend
Snow showers & brisk winds Sunday night into Monday morning.
First Alert Weather: Another shot of flakes & chilly air to start the new week

Latest News

The nearly century old building has a rich history. It's auto theme tells the story of it's...
Dine and Dish: 6th Street Filling Station tells the story of its past within
The weather outside is frightful, but warming up with a bowl of soup is delightful. Dana Rady...
Warm up with cozy recipes from the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association
The event celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2019.
Volunteers work to fill growing need at First Presbyterian Church holiday dinner, approximatly 850 meals served
Dine and Dish: Farmers Home
Team dinner brings Farmers Home Restaurant new life