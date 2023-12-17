HIGHLIGHTS: SPASH hockey wins pivotal conference clash against Wisconsin Rapids

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The SPASH Panthers stayed unbeaten on the season as they topped Wisconsin Rapids on the ice Saturday 3-1.

Both sides entered on winning streaks, with Rapids at four and SPASH at three. The first period brought plenty of physicality as both teams had long stints in the penalty box. However, the keepers stood tall, keeping it a 0-0 tie at the end of period one. The first goal finally came in the second period. SPASH’s Tyler Loomis rifled a long shot through traffic to get the Panthers on the board with just over eight minutes to go in the period. The Panthers would add some more later to win 3-1. SPASH moves to 5-0-1 with the win. They next hit the ice Tuesday at D.C. Everest. The Red Raiders dropped just their second game of the year and are now 5-2. They next play Tuesday at home against Marshfield.

In other high school competition on Saturday, the Wisconsin Rapids girls’ basketball team fell in a non-conference contest against Oshkosh North 70-43. The Spartanettes used their sharp shooting from distance to build an early lead, one the Red Raiders could never claw back from. Wisconsin Rapids falls to 2-6 on the season. They return to conference play again Tuesday, visiting Wausau West.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.