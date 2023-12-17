News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

HIGHLIGHTS: SPASH hockey wins pivotal conference clash against Wisconsin Rapids

In other action, the Wisconsin Rapids girls’ basketball team fell in non-con play against Oshkosh North
By Ben Helwig
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The SPASH Panthers stayed unbeaten on the season as they topped Wisconsin Rapids on the ice Saturday 3-1.

Both sides entered on winning streaks, with Rapids at four and SPASH at three. The first period brought plenty of physicality as both teams had long stints in the penalty box. However, the keepers stood tall, keeping it a 0-0 tie at the end of period one. The first goal finally came in the second period. SPASH’s Tyler Loomis rifled a long shot through traffic to get the Panthers on the board with just over eight minutes to go in the period. The Panthers would add some more later to win 3-1. SPASH moves to 5-0-1 with the win. They next hit the ice Tuesday at D.C. Everest. The Red Raiders dropped just their second game of the year and are now 5-2. They next play Tuesday at home against Marshfield.

In other high school competition on Saturday, the Wisconsin Rapids girls’ basketball team fell in a non-conference contest against Oshkosh North 70-43. The Spartanettes used their sharp shooting from distance to build an early lead, one the Red Raiders could never claw back from. Wisconsin Rapids falls to 2-6 on the season. They return to conference play again Tuesday, visiting Wausau West.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norman Grasser school photo and sketch
Oneida County John Doe identified as Chicago man missing since 1980
The suspect was wanted by Marathon County for shooting at a Deputy during a vehicle pursuit
Wisconsin Rapids PD says standoff suspect peacefully brought into custody
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Snowfall Potential
VIDEO First Alert Weather: A chance of a white Christmas in 2023, could come down to a chance of snow this weekend
Snow showers & brisk winds Sunday night into Monday morning.
First Alert Weather: Another shot of flakes & chilly air to start the new week

Latest News

High school sports
High school sports
Marathon's Grant Warren during a win over Newman on Dec. 15.
HIGHLIGHTS: Friday night boys hoops in central Wisconsin
High school sports
High school sports
The Cardinals are averaging 13.3 steals per game through their first six games of the season.
Hilight Zone Podcast: Building on Success