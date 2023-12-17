First Alert Weather: Another round of chilly air & some flakes to start the week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Only about a week away from Christmas and all through North Central Wisconsin, there is little to no snow on the ground. Granted, that will change later Sunday night with some snow showers and lake effect snow impacting the far north, but the issue is the snow that we do pick up, will be gone before Christmas Eve. Mainly cloudy & cool on Sunday, with a cold front sparking snow showers Sunday night. Blustery & chilly on Monday, with wind gusts up to 35 mph and wind chills in the single digits. Temps moderate as the week goes on, with times of sun and clouds. A few rain showers are possible late week, as well as on Christmas Eve.

Winter Weather Advisory for Vilas County Sunday night to midday Monday. (WSAW)

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Vilas County from Sunday night to midday on Monday because of lake-effect snow. Accumulations of 3-5″ possible in the NW corner of the county, with lower amounts farther south and east.

Overcast & cool on Sunday. Snow showers later Sunday night. (WSAW)

Overcast & cool on Sunday in northern and central Wisconsin. Temperatures are going to be steady in the mid to upper 30s. The next weather maker is a cold front, which will roll in from the NW later Sunday evening. Snow showers will accompany the front, with accumulations overnight of a coating to 1″ in most of the region. The exception to this will be in the far north, where lake effect snow is likely, with snowfall through Monday midday in Vilas County ranging from 1-2″ in the SE portion of the county, to 3-5″ in the NW corner where the lake effect snowbelt is located. Blustery and chilly Sunday night into Monday morning, with temps sliding back into the mid to upper 10s.

Snowfall potential Sunday night into Monday of a coating to 1" in most spots, higher amounts in the lake effect snowbelt. (WSAW)

A cold front sparks snow showers Sunday night, kicking up the winds too. (WSAW)

Lots of clouds on Monday, blustery & chilly. Lake effect snow in the far north. (WSAW)

Brisk and chilly, Monday. Lake effect snow winding down in the far north. Clouds will break for some sun later in the day for the rest of the region. Afternoon temps will only top out in the low to mid 20s. Winds will gust up to 35 mph from the NW, which will keep wind chill values on Monday in the single digits to around zero.

Gusty winds Sunday night into Monday, up to 35 mph at times. (WSAW)

Cold wind chill values on Monday morning. (WSAW)

Cold wind chill values Monday afternoon. (WSAW)

Clearing out Monday night and cold as temps drop back into the upper single digits to mid 10s. A fair amount of sun on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs Tuesday around 30, rising to the mid 30s Wednesday.

Partly to mostly cloudy Thursday, with highs in the mid 30s. Clouds are on tap for Friday, with a chance of showers. Highs in the low 40s.

A chilly start to the week, but moderating temps as the days go on. (WSAW)

The holiday weekend will be mostly cloudy. Mild on Saturday, with highs in the low 40s. Rain showers are possible for Christmas Eve, with highs around 40. The damp weather may continue into Christmas Day, which once again isn’t faring well for the potential of a white Christmas. Temps on Christmas Day in the 30s.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.