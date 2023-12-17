News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

5 children killed in house fire, authorities say

Police in Arizona said five children died in a house fire.
Police in Arizona said five children died in a house fire.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) – Arizona authorities said five children died after a fire broke out at a home Saturday evening.

Bullhead City officials said the fire was called in around 5 p.m. at a home located close to the Colorado River.

Officials said the five children were ages 13, 11, 5, 4 and 2 years old.

A police spokesperson said no adults were in the home at the time of the fire.

An investigation into the fire is underway, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 KPHO/KTVK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow showers & brisk winds Sunday night into Monday morning.
First Alert Weather: Another shot of flakes & chilly air to start the new week
Three people killed in crash in Waupaca County
Three people killed in Waupaca County crash
Customers pack Just Right bakery in downtown Wausau just minutes into opening day.
New Ukrainian bakery in downtown Wausau sells out within hours on opening day
Yamhill County Officer David Richard Mills is facing criminal charges and an internal affairs...
GRAPHIC: Deputy accused of masturbating in patrol car, performing sex acts in public
Snowfall Potential
VIDEO First Alert Weather: A chance of a white Christmas in 2023, could come down to a chance of snow this weekend

Latest News

Final day of cutting down Christmas Trees
Final day of cutting down Christmas Trees
A late-year storm has unleashed heavy rain and gusty winds as it barrels up the East Coast.
Storm drenches Florida and South Carolina while heading up East Coast
A massive storm is expected to bring wind gusts and heavy rain across Florida affecting...
Storm preps: Massive storm system threatening millions
A late-year storm has unleashed heavy rain and gusty winds as it barrels up the East Coast.
Powerful storm slams East Coast bringing floods and winds