News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Wausau-area home market moving at slower pace after peak spring and summer months

After peaking in October, interest rates are now averaging 6%-7%.
After peaking in October, interest rates are now averaging 6%-7%.(WSAW)
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - ”Sellers are still selling, buyers are still buying,” says Austin Solomon, Team Leader, Coldwell Banker Action. “Just a little less frequently as we saw from the spring and summer markets.”

Another year, another chilly winter season ahead for the Wausau-area housing market. This isn’t Soloman’s first rodeo with the season, but 2023 arrived with a bit of a turn.

“The fall and winter market may be slowed down a little bit more than we were thinking,” says Soloman. “Part of that is the interest rates in October you saw it kind of peak interest rates being upper 7′s and the 8′s.”

While the winter weather plays a factor, so does the time of day.

“A lot of times after work, buyers will wanna see homes,” says Solomon. “Well, right now, it gets dark about 4:30. And so it’s nice to be able to see a home in the daylight, so having that shorter daylight hours does affect how many homes we’re looking at.”

Though the market’s moving slower, that doesn’t mean it’s a bad time to make a deal.

“It is a little bit more enjoyable to buy now ‘cause you have a little bit more time, a little less competition,” says Solomon. “But I would still be a little bit aggressive on the buying side just to kind of make yourself stand out in the market.”

The same goes for those looking to enter the market themselves.

“A lot of sellers are saying, well, is it a good enough time to sell a home, and I say the answer to that is yes,” says Solomon. “Prices have come down maybe a little bit, but not a ton. And all that a seller needs is just one buyer in the house.”

Looking ahead, Soloman expects next year to be a good year in real estate, seeing a bit more balance between buyers and sellers, and what’s fair and marketable.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was wanted by Marathon County for shooting at a Deputy during a vehicle pursuit
Wisconsin Rapids PD says standoff suspect peacefully brought into custody
Snowfall Potential
VIDEO First Alert Weather: A chance of a white Christmas in 2023, could come down to a chance of snow this weekend
Vehicle fire on I-39 on Dec. 14
I-39 reopens as cause of semi truck fire remains under investigation
Norman Grasser school photo and sketch
Oneida County John Doe identified as Chicago man missing since 1980
Rib Mountain planning to bring in new businesses
Rib Mountain takes next step towards a Chipotle and Chick-fil-A

Latest News

Caregivers dealing with stress during the holidays
Living with Dementia during the holidays
'It's Not Too Late Holiday Market'
'It's Not Too Late Holiday Market'
It's Not Too Late Winter Market
It's Not Too Late Winter Market
Wausau West's Teagan Isham-Her wins 2023 Win Brockmeyer Award
Wausau West's Teagan Isham-Her wins 2023 Win Brockmeyer Award