Wausau-area home market moving at slower pace after peak spring and summer months

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - ”Sellers are still selling, buyers are still buying,” says Austin Solomon, Team Leader, Coldwell Banker Action. “Just a little less frequently as we saw from the spring and summer markets.”

Another year, another chilly winter season ahead for the Wausau-area housing market. This isn’t Soloman’s first rodeo with the season, but 2023 arrived with a bit of a turn.

“The fall and winter market may be slowed down a little bit more than we were thinking,” says Soloman. “Part of that is the interest rates in October you saw it kind of peak interest rates being upper 7′s and the 8′s.”

While the winter weather plays a factor, so does the time of day.

“A lot of times after work, buyers will wanna see homes,” says Solomon. “Well, right now, it gets dark about 4:30. And so it’s nice to be able to see a home in the daylight, so having that shorter daylight hours does affect how many homes we’re looking at.”

Though the market’s moving slower, that doesn’t mean it’s a bad time to make a deal.

“It is a little bit more enjoyable to buy now ‘cause you have a little bit more time, a little less competition,” says Solomon. “But I would still be a little bit aggressive on the buying side just to kind of make yourself stand out in the market.”

The same goes for those looking to enter the market themselves.

“A lot of sellers are saying, well, is it a good enough time to sell a home, and I say the answer to that is yes,” says Solomon. “Prices have come down maybe a little bit, but not a ton. And all that a seller needs is just one buyer in the house.”

Looking ahead, Soloman expects next year to be a good year in real estate, seeing a bit more balance between buyers and sellers, and what’s fair and marketable.

