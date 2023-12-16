VIDEO First Alert Weather: The mild December weather the good and the bad

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Only one day so far this month when the average daily temperature has fallen below average. The average monthly temperature on December 15th is 30.8°. Wausau is on pace for the top ten warmest December on record. The temperature outlook for the next 6–10 days has a good chance of above average temperatures.

December Temperatures (wsaw)

There is good news, and also bad news, when it comes to mild weather in December.

First Alert Weather (WSAW)

First Alert Weather (WSAW)

The current snow pack, or lack of it, is clearly noticeable across the Badger State. On December 15th, 2022, Wausau had 8″ of snow on the ground.

Snow Depth (wsaw)

The big question moving forward for the rest of this month is, will the weather pattern chance around Christmas? Forecast models have a rather calm pattern starting the week. The jet stream is keeping most of the active weather far away for North Central Wisconsin. A chance of a white Christmas in Wausau and Rhinelander is not looking good at this time.

First Alert Weather (WSAW)

Chance of a white Christmas (wsaw)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.