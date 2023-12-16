HIGHLIGHTS: Friday night boys hoops in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Stratford, Wausau East, Marshfield and Marathon boys hoops each picked up wins in our Friday night high school highlights.

Marshfield continued their dominance in the Wisconsin Valley Conference, beating D.C. Everest at home 62-50. Marshfield has lost just one game in the conference in the last three seasons.

Staying in the Valley, Wausau East picked up their first conference win over Merrill, opening up a big lead at half before eventually claiming a 73-38 win.

Edgar and Stratford captivate teams on the football field but their basketball game Friday night was a thriller. After a back-and-forth battle, Stratford won 57-54 after Edgar missed a three-pointer at the buzzer.

No. 2 Marathon flexed some muscle on Marawood-South foe Newman, winning 78-34. Marathon opened the game on a 12-0 run and eventually a 15-3 run. Grant Warren threw down a dunk with two hands as part of the hot start.

