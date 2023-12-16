News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

HIGHLIGHTS: Friday night boys hoops in central Wisconsin

By Noah Manderfeld and Ben Helwig
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Stratford, Wausau East, Marshfield and Marathon boys hoops each picked up wins in our Friday night high school highlights.

Marshfield continued their dominance in the Wisconsin Valley Conference, beating D.C. Everest at home 62-50. Marshfield has lost just one game in the conference in the last three seasons.

Staying in the Valley, Wausau East picked up their first conference win over Merrill, opening up a big lead at half before eventually claiming a 73-38 win.

Edgar and Stratford captivate teams on the football field but their basketball game Friday night was a thriller. After a back-and-forth battle, Stratford won 57-54 after Edgar missed a three-pointer at the buzzer.

No. 2 Marathon flexed some muscle on Marawood-South foe Newman, winning 78-34. Marathon opened the game on a 12-0 run and eventually a 15-3 run. Grant Warren threw down a dunk with two hands as part of the hot start.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was wanted by Marathon County for shooting at a Deputy during a vehicle pursuit
Wisconsin Rapids PD says standoff suspect peacefully brought into custody
Snowfall Potential
VIDEO First Alert Weather: A chance of a white Christmas in 2023, could come down to a chance of snow this weekend
Norman Grasser school photo and sketch
Oneida County John Doe identified as Chicago man missing since 1980
Vehicle fire on I-39 on Dec. 14
I-39 reopens as cause of semi truck fire remains under investigation
Rib Mountain planning to bring in new businesses
Rib Mountain takes next step towards a Chipotle and Chick-fil-A

Latest News

Central Wisconsin Storm's Tristan Wicklund celebrates scoring a go-ahead goal in the third...
HIGHLIGHTS: Hoops and hockey fill Tuesday night’s prep action
Sully Perkins' three with under 30 seconds to go helped give Amherst a 54-49 win over Shiocton.
HIGHLIGHTS: Full night of high school hoops across central Wisconsin
Philips Girls Basketball
Hilight Zone Podcast: Phillips Girl’s Basketball
SPASH sophomore Ellie Strong (#20) navigating the baseline for a lay-in vs. Wausau East.
SPASH girls basketball fends off Wausau East, staying ahead to win 86-73