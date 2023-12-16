News and First Alert Weather App
Former Chief Bob Barteck retires from Wausau Fire Department

Chief Barteck retirement ceremony and sendoff
By Sloane Wick
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Fire Department Chief, Bob Barteck, bid farewell to his 33-year career in public service on Dec. 15, marking the end of an era.

Serving as chief since June of 2021, Barteck had previously dedicated over 25 years to the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department.

The central Wisconsin community gathered to celebrate Chief Barteck’s distinguished career, with familiar faces in attendance, including Wausau Chief of Police Matthew Barnes and Mayor Katie Rosenberg. The event highlighted Barteck’s philosophy of collaboration.

“Community development, the police department, all of them, they could always rely on Chief Barteck to be there and have their back. And that goes without saying what every firefighter and paramedic that said in the loss of fire department, they always knew that Chief Barteck had their back,” said the new Chief Jeremy Kopp.

Reflecting on his achievements, Chief Barteck emphasized the growth of the department during his leadership.

“Our biggest accomplishment the department has experienced during my tenure as chief is the addition of the 12 additional firefighter positions,” he said.

As Barteck hands over the reins to Kopp, the focus remains on growth and evolution.

“I’d love to get our city into an ISO (Insurance Services Office) one rating by compensating a couple of initiatives inside the fire department,” Kopp said.

In his parting words, Barteck expressed excitement about retiring and dedicating the rest of his life to his wife and children. Leaving with a helmet, an ax, and a heartfelt message, he thanked the Wausau community for their unwavering support.

“This community has not just said yes to our initiatives, they said yes with an exclamation point! It’s been a wonderful community that have personally supported me and supported our department,” Barteck said.

Thanks to funding secured during Chief Barteck’s tenure, the department will have 74 full-time employees at the start of 2024.

