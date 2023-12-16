First Alert Weather: Another shot of flakes & chilly air to start the new week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For the 4th weekend in a row, there will be a risk of some snow showers in parts of North Central Wisconsin. Saturday night will be cloudy, with a few rain showers possible as low pressure passes to the SE of Wisconsin. Clouds are going to be common on Sunday, with a cold front arriving Sunday night. Snow showers are on tap Sunday night, accompanied by brisk winds and chilly air into the start of the work week on Monday. Lake effect snow may fall in the far north through the day on Monday. Some sun along with clouds in the final week before Christmas but, as has been the case lately, moderating temperatures for the latter half of the week and staying mainly dry.

Areas of patchy fog and clouds into Sunday morning. (WSAW)

Clouds will stick around Saturday night, with rain showers in parts of Central Wisconsin winding down after midnight. Patchy fog is possible leading up to morning on Sunday. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Mostly cloudy & cool on Sunday. (WSAW)

Considerable cloudiness on Sunday and cool. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. It will be dry at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday afternoon, with temps in the low to mid 40s.

Lake effect snow far north Monday afternoon, mostly cloudy in much of the region. (WSAW)

Lake effect snow in the far north on Monday. (WSAW)

Snowfall Sunday night into Monday of a coating to 1". Higher amounts of lake effect snow far north. (WSAW)

The next cold front drives through Sunday night, along with scattered snow showers. A coating to 1″ of snowfall is possible Sunday night into early Monday morning. This could lead to some slick spots on the roads for the AM commute on Monday. Otherwise, brisk and rather chilly for Monday.

Lake effect snow in the far north on Monday. (WSAW)

Snow showers & brisk winds Sunday night into Monday morning. (WSAW)

Gusty winds up to 35 mph on Monday morning. (WSAW)

Gusty winds up to 35 mph on Monday afternoon. (WSAW)

Brisk winds into Monday evening. (WSAW)

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, along with wind chill values in the single digits to near zero for much of the day and into Monday evening. Highs on Monday are in the low to mid 20s.

Wind chills in the single digits to around zero Monday morning. (WSAW)

Wind chills in the single digits to near zero Monday. (WSAW)

Wind chills in the single digits to around zero Monday evening. (WSAW)

A fair amount of sun and cool on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs Tuesday in the low 30s, rising to the mid 30s Wednesday. Partly to mostly cloudy Thursday, with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Friday is mostly cloudy and a bit milder, with highs close to 40. The holiday weekend on Saturday starts with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s.

A chilly start to the week, milder for late week into the start of next weekend. (WSAW)

The outlook for Christmas Eve & Day is for a mostly cloudy sky and a chance of rain showers, perhaps on Christmas afternoon or night. If chilly enough air is around, some wet snow might mix in for parts of the north Christmas night. Time will tell, as the storm track for that system is likely to change with new data in the days ahead.

The chances of a white Christmas are low for Central Wisconsin, a bit higher for the Northwoods. (WSAW)

