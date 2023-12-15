Wisconsin Rapids PD says standoff suspect peacfully brought into custody

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department has reported that the standoff in the area of 7th Ave N and Fremont St. in Wisconsin Rapids has been peacefully resolved.

Deputy Chief Scott Dewitt said negotiators were able to get the suspect out of the home and into custody without causing any harm or injuries.

Wisconsin Rapids standoff on Thursday ends

People have been cleared to go back to their homes and are able to go about their normal activities. However, there will be a police presence in the area for the time being.

Officials are currently responding to a standoff in Wisconsin Rapids. (WSAW)

The Sheriff’s Department said the suspect was wanted by Marathon County for shooting at a Deputy during a vehicle pursuit a few weeks ago, and there had been a warrant out for the suspect’s arrest. The investigation by the Wausau Police Department led officials to the home where the suspect the located on Thursday evening.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.