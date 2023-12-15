News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau West’s Isham-Her wins Win Brockmeyer Award

The annual award and scholarship goes to the most outstanding high school football player in the greater Wausau area
By Ben Helwig and Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau West offensive lineman Teagan Isham-Her has put his name in Wausau history. The senior won the honor of the annual Win Brockmeyer Award Friday, awarded to the most outstanding high school football player of the greater Wausau area.

Isham-Her won amongst the other nominees of Newman’s Matthew Meyer, D.C. Everest’s Pierson MacDonald and Wausau East’s Pacey Weber. Each player is nominated by their coach and must be a graduating senior who is outstanding on the football field, but also recognized for their leadership, courage and sportsmanship. For winning, Isham-Her receives a scholarship of $1,500. All other nominees each received a $500 scholarship.

Isham-Her helped pave the way for a Wausau West rushing attack the gained over 2,100 yards this past season. The Warriors’ center was named a NewsChannel 7 All-Star and a member of the first-team all-VFA team.

The Win Brockmeyer Award has been awarded every year to the most outstanding player in the greater Wausau area since 1996.

