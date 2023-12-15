News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau radio station receives donation for virtual concert contest

The Christian music radio station will use the money to complete an upgrade
By Tom Zurawski
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wausau area radio station is getting a big donation thanks to a contest.

89Q is getting $15,000 from Thrivent. Organizations were able to request a song for a virtual concert they’re hosting this month with Chris Tomlin. He will then perform the songs from now until Christmas Eve online.

The five non-profits who participate can use the money for any need they may have.

“What I love about the program — is that the non-profit that wins is really able to use those dollars to help do things to continue their efforts to make a difference in their community,” said Jodi Berens from Thrivent Financial.

“We just look at our listeners and say, ‘They are just so good, and faithful, and we’re grateful for them,” 89Q General Manager Coy Sawyer said. “And then of course, to Thrivent, we’re so grateful.”

89Q plans to use its money to complete an upgrade at the station.

