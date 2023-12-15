News and First Alert Weather App
UW volleyball heads to Tampa for Final Four vs. Texas

It's the team's 6th Final Four appearance and 4th in the last 5 seasons
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:39 PM CST
TAMPA, Fla. (WMTV) - Wisconsin volleyball headed down to Tampa, Fla., on Monday for the Final Four of the NCAA Women’s Volleyball tournament! Wisconsin will play the defending national champions Texas.

Both the Badgers and Longhorns rank highly in many team stats. While Wisconsin leads the country in blocks per set a 4.12, the Longhorns are seventh with 2.89.

The Longhorns are fourth and the Badgers are fifth in national hitting percentage. Wisconsin holds their opponents to the third-lowest hitting percentage, while Texas is tenth.

Wisconsin head volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield said both the Longhorns and Badgers are getting hot when it matters most.

“Well, they’ve gotten a lot better,” Sheffield explained. “They’ve got a freshman setter they’ve meshed with as the season has gone on. They’ve got one of the premiere outsides in Skinner in the country. They’ve got very, very experienced right sides, great middles. O’Neil is a national team-caliber player. They’ve got a really good young libero and I mean, they’ve got firepower everywhere you look.”

The national semifinal is Thursday at 8:30, where the winner books a spot in the national championship on Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

