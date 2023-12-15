United Way launches 211 app

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In times of a crisis, a Google search just doesn’t cut it. That’s why the United Way has launched an app to provide specific resources at your fingertips.

211 program director Megan Schreiber explained that 211 is an information and referral program.

“So we help connect people to services and programs in the area that they might need to help meet their basic needs. We have call specialists that will assess their entire situation, and go over all the different options they might have for programs that would help meet those needs. And people can call us by phone 24/7,” said Schreiber.

The app is free to download and information about shelters, rental assistance, utilities, mental health, substance abuse, treatment, and more.

The resources are available for all of Wisconsin. A person only needs to type in their zip code to find their nearest resources center.

Schreiber said if someone is questioning if they should reach out for help or not, the answer is yes.

“The 211 app is available at your fingertips. You can use it anytime to help start your search for those resources and find what you need. If you have questions about your situation or just prefer talking to a real person, you can certainly pick up the phone and dial 211 anytime and we’re happy to help out,” said Schreiber.

