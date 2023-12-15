News and First Alert Weather App
‘They were very significant people’: Fort Atkinson fire department remembers deadly firefighter crash from 100 years ago

Frank Hoffman, Herman Smith and William Gross died in a crash on U.S. Highway 12, about three miles west of Fort Atkinson, near Radloff Lane
By Tyler Peters
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Fort Atkinson fire department is remembering a tragedy that killed three firefighters almost a century ago.

Nearly 100 years later, FAFD is putting up a display in their honor.

Two signs sit along the side of U.S. Highway 12, about three miles west of Fort Atkinson, near Radloff Lane. It’s where the three men died in a crash back in 1923.

“This history that we have has been in our archives for a long, long time,” former Fort Atkinson Fire Chief Michael Reel said. “They were very significant people in the community at that time.”

The Fort Atkinson Fire Department put up two signs Thursday in honor of fallen firefighters...
The Fort Atkinson Fire Department put up two signs Thursday in honor of fallen firefighters from 100 years ago.(NBC15)

Those significant people were Frank Hoffman, Herman Smith and William Gross.

All lost their lives on Dec. 17, 1923, after their fire truck crashed on the way to a house fire.

The truck was going about 50 miles an hour when it tipped over while turning along a slight curve in the road.

“They did lose control kind of veered left to center and it was right where a cement concrete abutment is,” Reel said. “From the eyewitness reports in the paper, the truck went end-over-end three times, so we are assuming that all six of those firefighters were essentially ejected from that truck.”

What cause them to steer the truck too sharply still isn’t clear.

“For what reason, I don’t know,” Reel said.

Reel said it’s important to remember the three men who were lost.

“None of us would be standing here today if it wasn’t for all the hard work that these people (did),” Reel said. “To understand that there was this tragic accident that occurred in our history and with all of our younger generations, and we just don’t want it to be forgotten.”

The signs in remembrance of the three men who died will stay up through Dec. 17.

