News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Teacher raises thousands to send kids home with meals for the holidays

A teacher in Kentucky is helping guarantee his students' families won't struggle with meals over the winter break. (WLKY, FACEBOOK, CNN)
By WLKY via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WLKY) - Some kids on free lunch programs face difficulty over school breaks since their families might struggle to feed them.

A teacher in Louisville, Kentucky, is taking on that problem.

Michael Epperson is a fifth grade math teacher at Rutherford Elementary, where more than 80% of students are on a free or reduced lunch program.

So, to make sure his students have enough to eat over the holiday break, Epperson took to social media.

“Made a post just kind of explaining our situation at Rutherford and just asked for any and all donations,” he said. “And everyone started sharing it and spreading the news, and we’ve just been getting donations left and right.”

Friends, and even strangers, commented saying they wanted to help.

Epperson said that before he knew it, he had more than $7,000 in donations.

“It really shows that everybody cares about these kids, not just people at the school but, you know, everybody around,” he said.

Epperson and the staff at Rutherford bought enough food for all 445 students and their families, including chicken, fish, vegetables, fruits and snacks.

They also purchased household items and even board games.

Families have been coming to pick up their care packages for the past several days.

“It’s actually something that I really needed, and I really appreciate it,” one mother, Marylin Katan, said.

Katan has six children, three of whom attend Rutherford.

She said that without this generous donation, she was going to have to take her kids to a church for meals over the break.

Now, they can enjoy holiday meals at home.

“I say thank you. It’s like my Christmas miracle. I appreciate it,” she said.

Epperson said that this experience has him feeling accomplished.

“Makes me feel like I’m actually making a slight difference in these kids’ lives,” he said.

Donations will continue to be accepted until Dec. 22.

Copyright 2023 WLKY via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was wanted by Marathon County for shooting at a Deputy during a vehicle pursuit
Wisconsin Rapids PD says standoff suspect peacefully brought into custody
Vehicle fire on I-39 on Dec. 14
I-39 reopens as cause of semi truck fire remains under investigation
Snowfall Potential
VIDEO First Alert Weather: A chance of a white Christmas in 2023, could come down to a chance of snow this weekend
Rib Mountain planning to bring in new businesses
Rib Mountain takes next step towards a Chipotle and Chick-fil-A
Rain showers, mixed with wet snow far north Friday evening.
First Alert Weather: Mild through late week, chance of messy weekend weather

Latest News

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israeli military says it mistakenly killed 3 Israeli hostages in Gaza
FILE - Prince Harry leaves the High Court after giving evidence in London, Tuesday, June 6,...
Prince Harry claims vindication in court victory as judge finds British tabloid hacked his phone
South Carolina family remembers renowned oil painter Michael Del Priore during tour of U.S....
South Carolina family remembers renowed oil painter during tour of U.S. Capitol
Norman Grasser school photo and sketch
Oneida County John Doe identified as Chicago man missing since 1980
Clothing recovered from scene in 1980
Clothing recovered from scene in 1980