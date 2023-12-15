News and First Alert Weather App
Taco Bell testing new frozen coffees, shakes

Taco Bell says the drinks are inspired by authentic Mexican flavors.
Taco Bell says the drinks are inspired by authentic Mexican flavors.(CNN, TACO BELL)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(CNN) - Taco Bell is testing out some new drinks.

The fast-food chain has introduced frozen coffee and sweet shakes to its menu.

Taco Bell says the drinks are inspired by authentic Mexican flavors, such as Mexican chocolate, dulce de leche, churro and spiced vanilla.

“We are constantly listening to what our fans are craving next and we are thrilled to offer them a frozen creation that’s just as delicious and desirable as their favorite menu item,” Taco Bell U.S. chief marketing officer Taylor Montgomery said.

They cost about $4 each.

For now, the new drinks are only available at two locations in Southern California.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

