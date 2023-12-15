News and First Alert Weather App
Superior Fire rescues deer on frozen St. Louis River

Firefighters utilized their ice rescue suits and inflatable rescue craft to make their way onto the ice
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Superior Fire Department saved a deer that was trapped on the ice of the St. Louis River.

On Wednesday morning, crews were called for a report of a deer stranded on the ice. Firefighters utilized their ice rescue suits and inflatable rescue craft to make their way onto the ice.

They were able to bring the deer safely and unharmed back to shore where it was released away from the shoreline.

