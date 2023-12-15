News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Semi driver cited for hitting tree near City Hall in Wausau

Semi hits tree near Wausau City Hall
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police said a semi-driver took a corner too wide Friday morning and struck a tree.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Captain Ben Graham said the semi was west on Grant Street and attempted to turn south on N. 5th Street.

The semi hit the tree and caused it to fall. The Department of Public Works closed both lanes of N 5th St for approximately 20 minutes to clear the tree.

No injuries and no other vehicles were involved. 

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was wanted by Marathon County for shooting at a Deputy during a vehicle pursuit
Wisconsin Rapids PD says standoff suspect peacefully brought into custody
Snowfall Potential
VIDEO First Alert Weather: A chance of a white Christmas in 2023, could come down to a chance of snow this weekend
Vehicle fire on I-39 on Dec. 14
I-39 reopens as cause of semi truck fire remains under investigation
Rib Mountain planning to bring in new businesses
Rib Mountain takes next step towards a Chipotle and Chick-fil-A
Once Upon a Child opens in Rib Mountain
Once Upon a Child opens in Rib Mountain

Latest News

Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building
DOJ: Wisconsin man sentenced for 2018 bomb threat against governor
Holiday market featuring local vendors to be held Saturday in Stevens Point
Semi hits tree near Wausau City Hall
Semi hits tree near Wausau City Hall
The Cardinals are averaging 13.3 steals per game through their first six games of the season.
Hilight Zone Podcast: Building on Success