Semi driver cited for hitting tree near City Hall in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police said a semi-driver took a corner too wide Friday morning and struck a tree.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Captain Ben Graham said the semi was west on Grant Street and attempted to turn south on N. 5th Street.

The semi hit the tree and caused it to fall. The Department of Public Works closed both lanes of N 5th St for approximately 20 minutes to clear the tree.

No injuries and no other vehicles were involved.

