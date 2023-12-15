Rothschild Coffeehouse collecting toys-monetary donations for Christmas in July Saturday

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - Christmas is just around the corner, but unfortunately for some families in our area, those holiday plans will include spending time in the hospital. However, several businesses are making sure spirits stay bright.

Clean Slate Coffee House is one of those businesses. They are inviting you to come out, get some coffee, and drop off gifts for kids at Marshfield Children’s. Greg Cemke, known by most as Santa Greg, started Christmas in July to fundraise to make sure Christmas presents get delivered to the hospital. Clean Slate has been a collection site for four years. Owner Jen Fox owner says the charity is different. She says it all comes down to Santa Greg’s no. 1 rule.

“These kids, they get to pick as many gifts as they want. It’s not, hey, just take one each. It’s absolutely about giving and putting a smile on their face like these kids, they’re not home enjoying their Christmas, but they’re in the hospital, and for them. They look forward to it,” Fox said.

Cemke’s charity is also collecting monetary donations year-round, and this year it’s for a K-9 cause. Thanks to your generosity, and the Christmas in July charity, the facility dog for Marshfield Children’s Hospital is almost a reality. We first reported it to you in July. The facility dog will aid in distracting patients and providing them with comfort during MRI scans, IV starts, sane exams, catheters, and more. *Santa Greg* says the hospital has been in talks with the trainers of the dog this week. He says it will take time to train the dog, but he says they are almost there.

“On Monday we’re going to be taking all these toys, and Santa is going to be giving the Children’s Hospital a gift card for that therapy dog, with that collection, we’re going to make that reality,” said Cemke.

The therapy dog isn’t just for kids. Staff will also be able to use the dog to motivate rehab patients to walk the dog, or to walk to the dog for a visit.

Toys collected on Saturday will be used for the Christmas celebration, the Christmas in July event, and for birthday and treatment celebrations at Marshfield children’s hospital. There will even be pictures with Santa, free hot chocolate for the kiddos, and more surprises at Clean Slate. If you want to bring some toys for the kids, and see Santa Claus, the big event is Saturday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. It will go until 2 p.m.

Clean Slate Coffee House is located at 1027 E Grand Ave. in Rothschild.

