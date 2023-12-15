News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Opening date postponed for Wausau’s tubing hill Sylvan Hill

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau & Marathon County Parks Department has been forced to postpone the opening of Sylvan Hill.

The tubing hill had previously planned to open on Saturday and had been making snow just last week. But with the recent warm-up, that just isn’t going to happen. Instead, they hope to open by next Friday, Dec. 22.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was wanted by Marathon County for shooting at a Deputy during a vehicle pursuit
Wisconsin Rapids PD says standoff suspect peacefully brought into custody
Vehicle fire on I-39 on Dec. 14
I-39 reopens as cause of semi truck fire remains under investigation
Snowfall Potential
VIDEO First Alert Weather: A chance of a white Christmas in 2023, could come down to a chance of snow this weekend
Rain showers, mixed with wet snow far north Friday evening.
First Alert Weather: Mild through late week, chance of messy weekend weather
Rib Mountain planning to bring in new businesses
Rib Mountain takes next step towards a Chipotle and Chick-fil-A

Latest News

The Fort Atkinson Fire Department put up two signs Thursday in honor of fallen firefighters...
‘They were very significant people’: Fort Atkinson fire department remembers deadly firefighter crash from 100 years ago
Let the reindeer games begin! RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER, the longest-running holiday...
Classic Christmas cartoons return Saturday on CBS
Wisconsin Covid Cases on the Rise
Wisconsin Covid Cases on the Rise
Christmas Classics on CBS Saturday Night
Christmas Classics on CBS Saturday Night
Living River Concert This Weekend
Living River Concert This Weekend