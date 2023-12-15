Opening date postponed for Wausau’s tubing hill Sylvan Hill

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau & Marathon County Parks Department has been forced to postpone the opening of Sylvan Hill.

The tubing hill had previously planned to open on Saturday and had been making snow just last week. But with the recent warm-up, that just isn’t going to happen. Instead, they hope to open by next Friday, Dec. 22.

