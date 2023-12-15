News and First Alert Weather App
If you want to thrive, you better not drink and drive

Intoxicated driving numbers increase during the holidays
By Sloane Wick
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - During the last holiday season, the Wisconsin DOT reported 470 crashes involving impaired drivers in Wisconsin. These incidents resulted in the loss of five lives and left nearly 200 others injured.

Lieutenant Luis Lopes Serrão of the Wausau Police Department stressed the heightened risks during the holidays.

“The holidays bring a lot of people back. And people like to gather and sometimes go out to catch up. So especially during the holidays, we like to just give a little extra attention out there to make sure that people aren’t driving impaired,” Lt. Serrão said.

Sergeant Timothy Westphal from the Wisconsin State Patrol echoed the sentiment.

“People are out enjoying their holidays and celebrating with their friends and family. They just need to make sure that they do that responsibly,” he said.

Lt. Serrão said to ensure a responsible celebration, people need to plan how to get home before beginning to drink, particularly in unfamiliar locations.

“If you’re dealing with people, both traveling and visiting and drinking, who may not be familiar with the area, (if) they’re visiting family or whatever, having that non-familiarity combined with alcohol can create some problems,” he said.

Even individuals who feel sober enough to drive might not be.

“The majority of the people I’ve arrested have never thought they were too drunk to drive,” Lt. Serrão said.

Facing legal consequences for impaired driving in Wisconsin can result in hefty financial penalties, even though a first offense is not considered a crime. However, the potential for more severe outcomes looms large.

“(Drunk drivers are capable of) hurting innocent people where they run a stop sign or they go through an intersection, and they end up colliding with somebody, and that causes damage to people’s vehicles and that can cause very bad injuries and at worst, kill somebody,” Lt. Serrão said.

The Wisconsin State Patrol officially begins its “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign on Dec. 15. The initiative aims to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving and encourages responsible choices during the holiday season. It runs through New Year’s Day.

