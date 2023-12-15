News and First Alert Weather App
Holiday market featuring local vendors to be held Saturday in Stevens Point

(WCTV)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Holiday Inn in Stevens Point will host the It’s Not Too Late Holiday Market for people who need to finish their Christmas shopping.

It’s Saturday, Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It features 25 Wisconsin-based businesses selling great locally-made gifts.

The entry fee is $2 per person. Every entry includes an entry to a door prize. Door prize winners will be pulled every hour on the hour beginning at 11 a.m.

The Holiday Inn is located at 1001 Amber Ave. in Stevens Point.

