Hilight Zone Podcast: Building on Success

The Crandon girls’ basketball team is off to an exceptional start to this season, despite losing five seniors off a conference-champion roster
By Ben Helwig
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CRANDON, Wis. (WSAW) - Last year, the Crandon girls’ basketball team took home a share of the Northern Lakes Conference title. That group was led by five seniors.

This year, a new group, featuring a blend of veterans and young contributors, is charting its own path to success, while relying on the lessons learned from the seniors before them.

NewsChannel 7′s Ben Helwig speaks to Crandon players Alexis Shallock, Samara Kane, Lily Palubucki and Laurne Littleton about the strong start to the season and how they’re making a name for themselves.

