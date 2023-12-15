News and First Alert Weather App
HIGHLIGHTS: SPASH, Tomahawk boys pick up hockey win, Wausau West wins wrestling dual

High School sports highlights
By Noah Manderfeld and Ben Helwig
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - It was a night filled with rivalry on Thursday in both hockey and wrestling. In Stevens Point, the SPASH Panthers hosted Wausau West in both sports while in Tomahawk, the surging Hatchets welcomed in Mosinee on the ice.

First, in hockey, the SPASH Panthers kept up their dominance in the Valley by beating Wausau West 5-2. The Panthers jumped out to a 3-0 through the first period and a half. On a power play late in the second, SPASH lit the lamp for a fourth time, thanks to a long goal by Logan Ostricki. The Warriors would answer with a Chase Crass goal late in the frame, but it’d be too little too late. SPASH moves to 4-0-1 on the season with the win. They’re next in action Saturday, hosting Wisconsin Rapids. West falls to 6-4 with the loss with a date with Chippewa Falls looming Tuesday.

In Tomahawk, the Hatchets continued their torrid scoring pace to start the season, blitzing Mosinee 9-4. Tomahawk raced out to an early lead, before adding goals from Caleb Dicklens and Beau Stromberg. With the nine goals, Tomahawk has now scored 68 on the season, the most goals of any team in the state this season. The Hatchets are now 6-2 and face Mosinee again next Thursday. Mosinee falls to 5-3.

On the mat, SPASH and West met for a wrestling dual. The Warriors continued their strong form, winning 48-27. The Warriors got seven pins in the dual, including strong efforts from William McCorison and Sam Galang. The Warriors will travel next to the Fond du Lac Invite on Saturday. SPASH will head to the Fond du Lac Invite as well.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

