Granite House opens it’s doors to reinvent a past mission

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A new non-profit is opening its doors — again. Just 14 months after the Community Corner Clubhouse was forced to close shop, the Granite House will provide a resource for adults who have drug addiction and mental illness.

When current Granite House President Mike Frankel had to close down the Community Corner Clubhouse in October of 2022. He knew that couldn’t be how the story ends, so now he begins a new chapter of helping people who are struggling with life.

The Granite House is a non-profit that serves and helps adults 18 and older affected by mental illness and drug addiction. It opened its doors today after many months of waiting. They are picking up where the Community Corner Clubhouse left off.

“I’m just overwhelmed. And you know, the whole meaning of Christmas is giving, And I’m just so blessed, and grateful we’re able to give back to the members,” Frankel said.

He added that with the help of the community and some generous donors, this has finally become a reality.

“I made it a mission of myself to gather a support team and a group to move forward with opening another clubhouse model program,” Frankel explained.

“Just watching members come through the door and seeing the looks on their faces. That’s, you know, that’s what keeps me moving forward, because they are who we serve, and they’re the reason why we have been doing this,” said Granite House Operations Manager Amy Fromm.

Jesse Frania is a member of Granite House. He says it’s great to have a place to go again.

“It’s almost a Christmas gift, I guess. It’s amazing. I remember when I walked in here, I was like, ‘Oh, we got a long way to go,’ and just to from also helping paint and just get stuff done. It’s neat, especially if you’re involved seeing it just come together,” said Frania.

People can use these rooms you see here to work on life skill development such as looking for jobs and resume building.

“It’s been very exciting. It’s been a long journey — I just am glad that we’re back,” said Vicki Gauerke, Member of Granite House.

“It’s good to just have a place that you can come to one you’re valued, you’re understood, supported, even at times directed,” Frania added.

The Granite House was sponsored by community members and other organizations in the community like the Center for Well-Being. Initially, they will be open on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

