First Alert Weather: Mild temperatures continue with snow/rain up north

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A mix of rain and snow will fall over portions of the Northwoods Friday, possibly falling into portions of Central Wisconsin by Saturday morning. Otherwise, cloudy and above average temperatures this weekend.

Today, cloudy with highs upper 30s to low 40s. (WSAW)

Clouds increasing Friday morning with skies expected to remain cloudy throughout the upcoming weekend. Temperatures between Friday and Sunday will be above normal for this time of the year. Highs near 40 through Saturday, with highs slightly lower by Sunday in the mid-30s.

Rain/snow possible Saturday morning. Cloudy and cooler Sunday. (WSAW)

A weather maker will impact areas over the Northwoods Friday as rain and snow is expected to fall. Scattered rain flows into the Badger State Friday morning traveling northeast, falling mostly north of HWY 29 or HWY 64. Conditions should remain mostly dry in Central Wisconsin, but it is possible for some light scattered rain to fall at times north of HWY 29. Further north, temperatures will be cooler during the afternoon and evening. During this time, expect to see a switchover from rain to snow around HWY 8, with rain mix possible north of HWY 64.

Rain switches over to some snow in the far northern parts of Wisconsin Friday afternoon (WSAW)

Rain and snow to fall up north through the afternoon and evening. Snow likely around HWY 8 (WSAW)

Precipitation continues to fall overnight. Rain-snow mix, or scattered snow showers expected north of HWY 64 into Saturday morning. It is possible to see some of this drop further south into portions of Marathon County before sunrise. Otherwise, scattered rain will fall over Central Wisconsin during the morning hours of Saturday.

Rain and snow continues Friday night up north (WSAW)

Wet snow accumulating north of HWY 64 overnight into Saturday morning (WSAW)

Precipitation begins to clear up and exit the region by Saturday afternoon. Expect roads up north to be slippery from Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning. Snow accumulations will be wet, which will cause snow to compact very easily and limit snow accumulations. 1-2 inches of snow is possible from Friday into Saturday for portions of the Northwoods. Possible seeing some snowflakes in Central Wisconsin, which could bring a trace of snow. But expect more rain than snow to fall.

Rain to fall further south of HWY 29 Saturday morning. Some snow to mix in north (WSAW)

Scattered showers begin to clear up by mid to late morning Saturday (WSAW)

Clouds stick around for Sunday morning. Partial cloud clearing possible during the afternoon hours. Highs slightly cooler, mid-30s. Dry and chilly weather expected Monday. Highs mid to upper 20s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures may return to the low 40s again heading into Christmas Weekend. Chances for a White Christmas this year are very low.

Slim chances for a white Christmas this year. (WSAW)

Next several days features above normal temperatures for this time of the year (WSAW)

