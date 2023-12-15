News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Latest outlook on chances of a white Christmas this year

So far, December has lacked in snowfall and has featured mild temperatures. Will colder & snowy weather make a comeback?
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The latest model data as of Friday, December 15, 2023 has a small opportunity of some snow or a wintry mix in about a week. The overall theme so far in December has been some snow during the weekend, which then melts as the week goes along, leaving little in the way of snow on the ground by late week.

The European model does show a storm system tracking out of the SW Plains and into the Midwest by late next week.

The European model shows a chance of snow north, while rain to the south on Friday, December...
The European model shows a chance of snow north, while rain to the south on Friday, December 22nd.(WSAW)

In contrast, the American GFS model doesn’t show any chances of a winter storm until Christmas night or after. Time will tell if the storm track adjusts to be more favorable for the region, along with temperatures being cold enough that what precipitation does fall is in the form of snow. Stay tuned.

The American GFS model has a chance of rain, which might mix or change to snow later Christmas...
The American GFS model has a chance of rain, which might mix or change to snow later Christmas night. Time will tell.(WSAW)

