First Alert Weather: Caught up in clouds, some wet weather into the start of the weekend
Milder-than-average temperatures will continue through the weekend. Little chance of snow in the next several days.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Periods of light rain and rain showers will be impacting the Northwoods Friday evening into Saturday morning as the latest storm system moves through the Midwest. Scattered showers may work into parts of Central Wisconsin during the afternoon into the evening on Saturday. Clouds will be common for the rest of the weekend and relatively mild. Monday will be the chilliest day of the upcoming week, with some intervals of sun and clouds on tap for the following days ahead. Temperatures will be anywhere from 5 to 10 degrees above average for the second half of December.
The umbrella will come in handy for folks in the Northwoods Friday evening into Saturday morning. A band of light rain and rain showers will be moving across the northern tier of the area ahead of a cold front. Temperatures will be slipping back close to the freezing mark into Saturday morning, which may allow for some wet snow to mix in at times. In Central Wisconsin, clouds will be the story Friday night into early Saturday. Lows by morning Saturday in the low to mid 30s.
Overcast on Saturday, with rain showers ending in the north, while scattered showers are possible in Central Wisconsin during the afternoon into the early evening. Highs on Saturday in the mid 30s to around 40.
Mostly cloudy and cool on Sunday. The weather in Green Bay will be dry, with temperatures at Lambeau Field in the low to mid 40s. In North Central Wisconsin, afternoon readings on Sunday reach in the mid to upper 30s.
A cold front will shift through the region Sunday night and may spark a few flurries. In the wake of the front, chilly on Monday, with more clouds than peeks of sun. Highs struggle to reach the mid to upper 20s. Sunshine is back on Tuesday and not as chilly with highs in the low 30s.
Sun mixed with intervals of clouds on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs in the mid 30s. Clouds are on tap for Thursday, with a chance of rain/snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. For those dreaming of a white Christmas, the odds are not looking good for snow to fall leading up to the holiday on December 25th. Time will tell with whatever storm system happens to develop in the following week, so stay tuned.
Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.