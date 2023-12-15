Dine and Dish: Al Madinah Cuisine fills the gap for Indian cuisine in Marshfield

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s the perfect example of don’t judge a book by its cover. Owner and Chef Moizuddin Ahmed Syed said the humble little restaurant, Al Madinah Cuisine, attached to the BP in Marshfield, doesn’t look like much, but the food says otherwise. It opened last month.

“My food is fusion Indian,” said Syed.

Chef Syed matches the taste buds of Americans, offering different levels of hot spice… but still with the same tasty variety.

“We start it from scratch. we don’t get it from the market, we make our own sauces,” said Syed.

Coming in at 8:30 a.m. to prep for open at 11, he spends 12 hours daily running the restaurant, ensuring everything is fresh.

Syed said their homemade spices and sauces were the secret to each dish.

“Make it all into one powder, like 15 different ingredients, my masala,” said Syed.

Chef Syed has more than 20 years of experience working in hospitality. He has experience in India, the Middle East, and Asian countries.

The last four years he spent in Iowa working in hotel management. That was before he and his wife Najeeb Unnisa moved to Marshfield.

“My knowledge there is no Indian restaurants up till 100 miles,” said Syed.

It is drawing in a lot of hungry customers fast!

“In the beginning, we were not prepared for that much crowd we actually got here,” said Syed.

“We faced the problem of staffing,” said Unnisa.

Luckily some family from Chicago have joined them to help, but that isn’t the only hurtle they’ve had to overcome. Their children are still home in India.

“My oldest son, every day he asks me ‘Mom, when can we be able to see you,” said Syed, “I miss them a lot really, I am just waiting for the immigration to reply to me as early as possible. That way I can call them over here.”

“Because of their support today we are here. they keep motivating us every time. ‘mom, yes we are missing you guys, but we know your sacrifice a lot. we will study hard.’ they are studying in school,” said Unnisa.

They have a 12 and 13-year-old. The oldest of the three just turned 15.

“My oldest son is just like his dad, he is very foodie,” said Unnisa.

It’s his dream to follow in Dad’s footsteps and help build the family’s restaurant dreams.

“Maybe after a year I am planning to buy my own restaurant and build it from scratch and make it very very good,” said Syed.

“I know we are not that big restaurant big cuisine right now but I’m pretty sure we will get there,” said Syed.

But for now, the family remains in high spirits for their new endeavor.

“Especially, I am thankful to Marshfield,” said Syed.

To those new to Indian cuisine Syed said to give it a try, you won’t regret it.

“Once you try Indian food I promise you if you try three or four times, you will forget your American food,” said Syed with a laugh.

