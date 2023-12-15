News and First Alert Weather App
Dahl Automotive acquires 4 dealerships from Kocourek Automotive

(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Dahl Automotive is announcing the acquisition of four dealerships from Kocourek Automotive.

According to a press release from Dahl Automotive, included in the acquisitions are two Honda dealerships and two Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM dealerships.

The press release says the new dealership names are Dahl Honda Stevens Point, Dahl Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Stevens Point, Dahl Honda Rhinelander and Dahl Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Rhinelander.

“We are excited to welcome over one hundred new team members to the Dahl Automotive family. The Kocourek organization is known for its operational excellence, team engagement and community impact. We are honored to have the opportunity with Kocourek on these four stores in two great markets,” Andrew Dahl, President of Dahl Automotive, said.

Kocourek Automotive will continue to operate their dealerships in Wausau, Wis., which are not included in the transaction, according to the press release.

