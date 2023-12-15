News and First Alert Weather App
Columbus Catholic Schools in Marshfield raising funds for new fieldhouse

The estimated total cost is $10.5 million, and so far 17 local donors have pledged 75% of that amount
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Columbus Catholic Schools in Marshfield is ready to say, “Out with old and in with the new,” as they plan to build a $10.5 million fieldhouse.

The fieldhouse will connect their intermediate school, Our Lady of Peace, along with the middle and high schools. It’s a project that Columbia Catholic Schools have been thinking about for a while. When enrollment went up, it was a sign to get this fieldhouse project moving. They’ve already raised $8 million from 17 donors. Now, they need help from the community.

The new fieldhouse will have four practice courts, four new classrooms, batting cages, a fitness center, and so much more. That’s in contrast to what the school has now with just two gyms, one for elementary and a shared one for the middle and high schools.

Columbus Catholic Schools President David Eaton said these kids have been needing a new fieldhouse.

“Just last year, we opened up a fourth 4K and now have a fourth 5K this year, which is four classrooms are included in the design of this new space.”

Eaton said parents want to send their kids there because it’s affordable and the athletics department is great. They believe a new fieldhouse will also make the deal even better.

“You know, seeing a school that’s building new facilities, really looking toward the future in terms of expansion, that certainly could have an impact,” Eaton said.

He believes the fieldhouse is going to help their athletes in many different ways too.

“There could definitely be more students spending time in the fitness center, lifting or working on conditioning,” Eaton explained. “Indoor batting cages will definitely be a benefit to our softball and baseball players.”

Not only will Columbus Catholic Schools benefit, but the city of Marshfield could host some pretty big high school events.

“This would give us a better opportunity to host tournaments through the varsity level for older kids as well, or have larger tournaments, and really — that’s where this facility could start to impact the facility of Marshfield,” Eaton said.

Columbus Catholic Schools plans to break ground in the spring of 2024. If that happens the facility could be up and running in the 2025-26 school year. Once the facility is up and running, Eaton said he could see faculty and parents using the fitness center as well, but right now, he just wants to focus on the kids.

