Classic Christmas cartoons return Saturday on CBS

'Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer' and 'Frosty the Snowman' begin at 7 p.m.
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Classic Christmas cartoons will return to CBS on Saturday evening.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is at 7 p.m. It tells the classic story of a misfit reindeer who saves Christmas by guiding Santa’s sleigh with his glowing nose. It’s the longest-running Christmas special-- having run every year since its release in 1964.

Then at 8 p.m. is Frosty the Snowman, followed by Frosty Returns.

All three shows are on CBS.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

