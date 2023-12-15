Classic Christmas cartoons return Saturday on CBS

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Classic Christmas cartoons will return to CBS on Saturday evening.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is at 7 p.m. It tells the classic story of a misfit reindeer who saves Christmas by guiding Santa’s sleigh with his glowing nose. It’s the longest-running Christmas special-- having run every year since its release in 1964.

Then at 8 p.m. is Frosty the Snowman, followed by Frosty Returns.

All three shows are on CBS.

