Bob Barteck to retire Friday as Wausau's Fire Chief

Bob Barteck named Wausau fire chief
(Wausau Fire Department)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Fire Chief Bob Barteck is calling it a career.

In June, Barteck announced he was retiring with Dec. 15 as his final day.

“Serving as the fire chief for the City of Wausau Fire Department has been the pinnacle of my fire service career,” said Chief Barteck in June. “After 30 years of working professionally in this trade, the time has come to hang up my helmet and start the next chapter in my life.”

Chief Barteck was named fire chief in June of 2021 following two years of serving as deputy fire chief. He also worked for the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department for more than 25 years.

Current Wausau Deputy Fire Chief Jeremy Kopp will take over as chief.

