News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Antigo High School hosts first Career and Tech Education open house

Antigo holds technology education open house
By Alicia Schumacher
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Antigo High School started a new tradition on Thursday night with a technology open house. It connects students to industry experts and even gives them some hands-on experience in the tech field.

People in Antigo were invited to the high school for the first annual career and technology education open house. The event was to showcase the different skills students are learning in the program.

“Our graphics students are running their print shop, making some t-shirts tonight, metal shop’s making some different signs and letting the community run our plasma cutter,” CET Program Department Head and Instructor Mike Parizek said.

Students were encouraged to explore different areas in an effort to get them focused on a career in the workforce.

“We have 10 different areas that encompass a wide array of things from metals to ag to culinary arts, infant/toddler, graphics, woodshop, metal shop,” Parizek said. “So we have a lot of different things to offer.”

Another highlight was the rededication of the newly renovated Wirz Greenhouse, which has been in disrepair for a few years.

”A few years ago, we had a few bad wind storms here that ripped off some of our weather vein instrumentation and some of our venting on the top,” Parizek explained. “Our panels are past their life expectancy, and then our heaters were producing an ethylene gas that was causing our plants to die.”

The greenhouse, built in 1999, is a staple in the agriculture and FFA programs and needed a lot of updates. With the community’s help, it’ll stay running for future generations.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheila Colter, left, decided to give her employees some Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off tickets...
Boss buys team lottery tickets for Christmas - and they win big
Dash cam still from Oct. of elk spotted in Kronenwetter
Male elk spotted this fall in central Wisconsin, hit and killed in Illinois
The suspect was wanted by Marathon County for shooting at a Deputy during a vehicle pursuit
Wisconsin Rapids PD says standoff suspect peacfully brought into custody
Snowfall Potential
VIDEO First Alert Weather: A chance of a white Christmas in 2023, could come down to a chance of snow this weekend
Rib Mountain planning to bring in new businesses
Rib Mountain takes next step towards a Chipotle and Chick-fil-A

Latest News

Intoxicated driving numbers increase during the holidays
If you want to thrive, you better not drink and drive
FILE - The Fiserv Forum, home of the Milwaukee Bucks NBA basketball team, in Milwaukee, is...
Intersport and FOX announce major annual volleyball showcase at Fiserv Forum in Sept.
The Christian music radio station will use the money to complete an upgrade
Wausau radio station receives donation for virtual concert contest
The suspect was wanted by Marathon County for shooting at a Deputy during a vehicle pursuit
Wisconsin Rapids PD says standoff suspect peacfully brought into custody
The Badgers book their trip to Tampa.
UW volleyball heads to Tampa for Final Four vs. Texas