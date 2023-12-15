Antigo High School hosts first Career and Tech Education open house

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Antigo High School started a new tradition on Thursday night with a technology open house. It connects students to industry experts and even gives them some hands-on experience in the tech field.

People in Antigo were invited to the high school for the first annual career and technology education open house. The event was to showcase the different skills students are learning in the program.

“Our graphics students are running their print shop, making some t-shirts tonight, metal shop’s making some different signs and letting the community run our plasma cutter,” CET Program Department Head and Instructor Mike Parizek said.

Students were encouraged to explore different areas in an effort to get them focused on a career in the workforce.

“We have 10 different areas that encompass a wide array of things from metals to ag to culinary arts, infant/toddler, graphics, woodshop, metal shop,” Parizek said. “So we have a lot of different things to offer.”

Another highlight was the rededication of the newly renovated Wirz Greenhouse, which has been in disrepair for a few years.

”A few years ago, we had a few bad wind storms here that ripped off some of our weather vein instrumentation and some of our venting on the top,” Parizek explained. “Our panels are past their life expectancy, and then our heaters were producing an ethylene gas that was causing our plants to die.”

The greenhouse, built in 1999, is a staple in the agriculture and FFA programs and needed a lot of updates. With the community’s help, it’ll stay running for future generations.

