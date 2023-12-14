News and First Alert Weather App
YMCA gift cards are perfect idea for those hoping to gift an experience at Christmas time

By Erinn Taylor
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re shopping for little ones this holiday season, you might have gotten requests from the parents to not buy any more toys.

YMCA gift cards are a great way to gift an experience. They can be used for a number of programs and never expire.

“We have a wide variety of programming from littles up to our senior population. Whether it’s swimming or gymnastics, The Landing has great programming. So there’s really something for everybody, or just a day pass to the Y,” explained Stephanie Daniels, Aspirus Branch and Childcare Services director.

Gift cards for kids can be used for swim lessons, gymnastics or even toddler time.

Gift cards can be purchased in person at either the Weston or Wausau YMCA branch. The gift cards are good at either location.

“We just had a grandma purchase a six-month membership for her grandson. So it can really be used for anything at the Y. We have massages at the Y as well. So even those adults that maybe need a little getaway, they can come to the Y and get a massage,” Daniels said.

For adults, gift cards can be used for art classes or even day passes to check out The Landing. They also offer trips like Brewer games or Packer games.

The Wausau Branch is located at 707 N. 3rd Street in Wausau. The Aspirus Branch is located at 3402 Howland Avenue in Weston.

