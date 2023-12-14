News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Woman plans to celebrate her 105th birthday by watching football and drinking whiskey

Florence Hackman plans to celebrate her 105th birthday in style this weekend.
Florence Hackman plans to celebrate her 105th birthday in style this weekend.(WXIX)
By WXIX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - An Ohio resident is getting ready to celebrate a milestone birthday this weekend with a few of her favorites.

Florence Hackman says she loves the Cincinnati Bengals, firefighters and whiskey.

This Saturday, she will be celebrating her birthday with the Deerfield Township Fire Department and some whiskey, including Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, as she watches the Bengals take on the Minnesota Vikings.

Hackman was born in Cincinnati on Dec. 16, 1918.

She worked for the Union Central Life Insurance Company before focusing on raising a family.

Hackman currently resides at the senior living Traditions of Deerfield where the team will be helping her celebrate her big day.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Documents filed with the Village of Rib Mountain in Dec. 2023 include renderings for a...
Woodman’s considering Rib Mountain location
Sheila Colter, left, decided to give her employees some Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off tickets...
Boss buys team lottery tickets for Christmas - and they win big
Crandon Int'l Raceway
Crandon International Raceway announces 2024 event schedule
Dash cam still from Oct. of elk spotted in Kronenwetter
Male elk spotted this fall in central Wisconsin, hit and killed in Illinois
Duluth Fire Department rescues dog from Lake Superior
Firefighters save frightened dog from 8-foot waves in Lake Superior

Latest News

FILE - Asylum-seekers walk to a U.S. Border Patrol van after crossing the nearby border with...
Biden considers new border and asylum restrictions as he tries to reach Senate deal for Ukraine aid
Both Karter Butt and Keagan Jirschele were named first-team All-State by the Associated Press.
Butt, Jirschele named AP first-team All-State
FILE - Darryl George, an 18-year-old junior, looks on before walking into Barbers Hill High...
Black high school student suspended over hairstyle likely won’t return to his class anytime soon
Bell ringers in Wausau.
Wausau Salvation Army offering you a way to not be a grinch this holiday season