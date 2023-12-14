Wellness Library added to South Wood County YMCA to promote health and wellbeing for members

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - One of the goals of South Wood County YMCA is to promote health and wellness in all they do, and today they have a new resource dedicated to that mission.

It’s called ‘The Wellness Library.’ There are books about yoga, meditation, diets, heart health, grief, and even children’s books, topics aimed at helping members with their personal growth. It was started just last week at the Wisconsin Rapids branch by YMCA Community Health Worker Sarah Wheeler. She and a few members have been donating books from their personal libraries to build up the collection. A nonprofit organization in Rapids Love Inc also donated. For Y members it’s easy to check out a book. The sign out is just like at a public library.

“It’s just at the main location, it’s located in our front lobby next to our lounge area, which is very convenient, even if you don’t want to check out a book, you can come and sit and read, and have your coffee by the coffee station and enjoy the books,” said Wheeler.

When you think of the YMCA, the gym, and the programs to improve your wellbeing likely come to mind. Community Health Worker Sarah Wheeler is the driving force behind the new wellness library, so passionate that she’s even donated her own books. One of those books is “Hands Free Mama.” The book is a guide to putting down your phone more often, and not letting your kids use the phone as much. As a mom to three, she said the book’s insight will help other moms be present in the moment.

“In today’s world, technology really can take over and become a distraction, and with kids, there’s lots of other distractions too, I appreciate the wisdom that it shares and how it can challenge you to be a little bit more technology free,” Wheeler said.

Y members can check out Hands Free Mama and others, like your typical library book. There is a card in the flap of the book, you can take the card out to the front desk, and sign it out. She said though the Wellness Library just started, she’s been working on the idea for a year, after seeing a similar display at another wellness center.

The typical check-out time for a book is 1 month. When you’re done, you just bring it back and check it in at the front desk. You can have 5 books out at a time. Sarah says you do not have to be a member to donate books. If you want to help, there is a drop off for books you want to donate right beside the shelf. But remember, you do have to be a member to check out books.

South Wood County YMCA Wisconsin Rapids Branch is located at 601 W Grand Ave, Wisconsin Rapids, WI.

