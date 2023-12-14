Wausau West students build new boat landing kiosks through local partnership

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The boat landing at Schofield Park in Wausau is now home to a brand new kiosk thanks to a partnership between the Wausau and Marathon County Parks Department and the Wausau School District.

The Parks Department has been donating trees they’ve had to cut down to the Wausau West Tech. Ed. Department. Students then cut those trees into lumber and build various items.

Earlier today, students and employees from the Parks Department worked together to install a kiosk that will soon contain important information for people using the boat landing.

Wausau West Technology and Engineering Teacher Theran Peterson said, “We were fortunate several years ago to purchase a portable sawmill and the community partnership just built from that in the sense that they’re cutting trees down every day and rather than sending that off to pulp, we can be using that in our classes, for community projects, and it just makes a whole lot of sense.”

This kiosk is one of about 10 that will be placed at boat landings in the area.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.