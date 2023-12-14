News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau Salvation Army offering you a way to not be a grinch this holiday season

The organization is about halfway to meeting it's $100K goal from red kettles this season
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We’re 12 days from Christmas and nonprofits are doing all they can to reach their goal. That includes The Wausau Salvation Army. They’ve had kettles out all holiday season, but some kettles are missing bell ringers.

The sound is so familiar. When you hear it, it reminds you, ‘Tis the season of giving and donating.’ However, when there’s no bell, Wausau Salvation Army Major David Womack says that feeling goes away.

“If we leave a kettle at a spot where nobody is ringing it, it won’t raise much of anything, maybe a dollar or two, but when somebody is there and they hear that bell and they see the smile on the face of that ringer it just warms the heart and people want to give,” Womack said.

Not only that, but those bell ringers bring in more donations than online.

The bell-ringing season is what carries The Wausau Salvation Army the most throughout the next year, so every little bit counts.

“Christmas is more than half of the annual budget of The Salvation Army in this area and The Salvation Army is locally self-supporting,” Womack added. “We get nothing from other parts of the organization in other parts of the country or the world. We raise it ourselves and what’s raised here stays here.”

Here is how you can become a bell ringer.

“Go to registertoring.com. Register to ring, easy to say, easy to spell — dot com and they can pick the time, the date, and location of their choosing,” Womack said.

So far, the Wausau Salvation Army has raised $50,000 with a goal to raise $100,000 by December 23.

