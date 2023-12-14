News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Vehicle fire blocks traffic on I-39 near Plover

Vehicle fire reported Thursday morning on I-39
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews are investigating a vehicle fire on I-39 south of Plover. The fire was reported in the northbound lane, just south of Highway 54 around 11:30 a.m. The right lane was blocked due to a fire. According to dispatch reports, the vehicle is a semi-tractor. The fire was extinguished around 11:45 a.m.

The Wisconsin Department does have a camera in that location, however, only smoke could be seen, due to the vehicle’s location.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheila Colter, left, decided to give her employees some Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off tickets...
Boss buys team lottery tickets for Christmas - and they win big
Dash cam still from Oct. of elk spotted in Kronenwetter
Male elk spotted this fall in central Wisconsin, hit and killed in Illinois
Snowfall Potential
VIDEO First Alert Weather: A chance of a white Christmas in 2023, could come down to a chance of snow this weekend
Amazon, Target and Walmart have voluntarily stopped selling water beads after lawmakers and...
Amazon, Target and Walmart stop selling water beads
Rib Mountain planning to bring in new businesses
Rib Mountain takes next step towards a Chipotle and Chick-fil-A

Latest News

Vehicle fire reported Thursday morning on I-39
Aspirus YMCA, Weston
YMCA gift cards are perfect idea for those hoping to gift an experience at Christmas time
Corbyn Lorbiecki, 26
Plover man reaches plea deal in child sexual abuse material case
Irregular sleep could be linked to higher risk of dementia