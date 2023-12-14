Vehicle fire blocks traffic on I-39 near Plover

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews are investigating a vehicle fire on I-39 south of Plover. The fire was reported in the northbound lane, just south of Highway 54 around 11:30 a.m. The right lane was blocked due to a fire. According to dispatch reports, the vehicle is a semi-tractor. The fire was extinguished around 11:45 a.m.

The Wisconsin Department does have a camera in that location, however, only smoke could be seen, due to the vehicle’s location.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.