State Building Commission announces $589M in statewide improvement projects

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin State Building Commission has approved approximately $589 million in key projects across the state.

”These critical investments will allow us to modernize our infrastructure and state agency operations while working to meet the needs of the next generation of leaders,” said Gov. Evers. “Whether it’s providing cutting-edge spaces for higher education or expanding capacity and efficiency in existing structures, I’m glad the Commission sees the value in continuing to invest in the future of Wisconsin.”

Highlights of the Commission’s approved projects include:

Construction for a new unified home for all programs within the College of Arts and Human Services at UW-Stout’s Heritage Hall. This project provides greater space efficiencies, utilization, and opportunity for collaboration and informal learning.

Construction for UW-Stevens Point’s Champions Hall, pioneering a new two-story Student Health and Wellness Center addition while providing new accessible parking, a one-story storage area, and preserving essential greenspace. This holistic initiative reflects a strategic investment in academic collaboration and student well-being.

Undertaking vital Minor Facilities Renewal projects at UW-Madison and UW-Platteville to address critical aspects such as fire protection enhancement, chilled water plant expansion, and the replacement of HVAC and electrical systems. Additionally, these projects include the redevelopment of recreational fields at UW-Superior.

The release of grant funds to propel the expansion of Children’s Wisconsin Dental Clinic, a leading provider of pediatric dental care in the state. Responding to heightened demand and spatial constraints, this Non-State Grant will enhance the main campus clinic, vastly improving access and facilitating more straightforward accommodations for same-day patients.

The release of planning funds to ignite preliminary plans for important projects, including the Wisconsin DNR campground toilet/shower and vault toilets replacement at Hartman Creek State Park and UW System’s transformative endeavors of a dynamic remodel at UW-Oshkosh’s Polk Library and a forward-looking classroom modernization at UW- Stevens Point’s Sentry Hall.